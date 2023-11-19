Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,957,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,373 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $176,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

ED opened at $91.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

