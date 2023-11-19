Comparing Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) & Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) and Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genelux and Genmab A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genelux 0 0 3 0 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genelux currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 110.61%. Given Genelux’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genelux is more favorable than Genmab A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

10.8% of Genelux shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Genelux shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Genmab A/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Genelux and Genmab A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genelux N/A -747.85% -115.08% Genmab A/S 25.54% 15.03% 13.46%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Genelux and Genmab A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genelux $11.07 million 28.65 -$5.21 million N/A N/A Genmab A/S $2.07 billion 10.27 $781.91 million $9.43 34.44

Genmab A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Genelux.

About Genelux

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer. The company is also developing V2ACT Immunotherapy for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and V-VET1, an animal health product candidate. It has a licensing agreement with ELIAS Animal Health, LLC. Genelux Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC. Its products include daratumumab to treat MM, non-MM blood cancers, and AL amyloidosis; GEN1047; tisotumab vedotin for treating cervical, ovarian, and solid cancers; DuoBody-PD-L1x4-1BB, and DuoBody-CD40x4-1BB for treating solid tumors; Epcoritamab for relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and HexaBody-CD38 and DuoHexaBody-CD37 for treating hematological malignancies. The company also develops Teclistamab, which is in Phase 2 trial for vaso-occlusive crises; Camidanlumab tesirine to treat hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; JNJ-64007957 and JNJ-64407564 to treat MM; PRV-015 for treating celiac disease; Mim8 for treating haemophilia A; and Lu AF82422 for treating multiple system atrophy disease. In addition, it has approximately 20 active pre-clinical programs. The company has a commercial license and collaboration agreement with Seagen Inc. to co-develop tisotumab vedotin. It also has a collaboration agreement with CureVac AG for the research and development of differentiated mRNA-based antibody products; argenx to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology; and AbbVie for the development of epcoritamab, as well as collaborations with BioNTech, Janssen, Novo Nordisk A/S, BliNK Biomedical SAS, and Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Genmab A/S was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

