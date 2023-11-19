Comparing China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT) & Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR)

Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR – Get Free Report) and China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT – Get Free Report) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Spire Global and China Teletech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spire Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 China Teletech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spire Global presently has a consensus target price of $12.33, indicating a potential upside of 144.64%. Given Spire Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spire Global is more favorable than China Teletech.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spire Global $80.27 million 1.31 -$89.41 million ($3.66) -1.38 China Teletech N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Spire Global and China Teletech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

China Teletech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spire Global.

Profitability

This table compares Spire Global and China Teletech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spire Global -69.03% -65.67% -23.58% China Teletech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of Spire Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Spire Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Spire Global has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Teletech has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spire Global beats China Teletech on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc. provides subscription-based data, insights, predictive analytics, and related project-based services worldwide. The company offers satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; data, insights, and predictive analytics for highly accurate ship monitoring, real-time and near real-time vessel updates, port operations, ship safety and route optimization; and space-based data, AI-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics for accurate weather forecasting. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc. was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc. and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc. in July 2014. The company is headquartered in California, USA.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Shenzhen, China.

