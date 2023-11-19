Commerce Bank Acquires 2,252 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 15.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 20.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Sirius XM by 4.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Sirius XM by 16.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average of $4.35.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.20% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0266 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

