Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Director Byron L. Dorgan Sells 20,000 Shares

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) Director Byron L. Dorgan sold 20,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,202.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Codexis Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $2.04 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,631,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 349,270 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Codexis in the 3rd quarter valued at $786,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis in the third quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Codexis by 153.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,787,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Codexis from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Codexis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

