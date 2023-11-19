ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 1st.

Shares of CLIR stock opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ClearSign Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

