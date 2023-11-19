Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLSD. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02. Clearside Biomedical has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $1.85.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 1,687.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,343.27%. The company had revenue of $0.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearside Biomedical

In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 64,366 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $47,630.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,050,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,997,436.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 84,966 shares of company stock valued at $65,245. 9.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 193,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter worth $27,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 56.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 14,262 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 813,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the period. 13.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

(Get Free Report)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.