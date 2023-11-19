Citigroup Lowers Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.50.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Plug Power from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Plug Power from $9.00 to $3.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. Plug Power has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $18.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.98.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 106.74% and a negative return on equity of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $230,097.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

