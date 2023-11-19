Citigroup Inc. Sells 96,219 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 189,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,219 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $27,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 87,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $168.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.20. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $168.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.98.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 115.21% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLT. TD Cowen increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.71.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 8,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.03, for a total transaction of $1,276,292.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 230,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,840.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

