Citigroup Inc. Sells 41,227 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 7.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 480,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,227 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $30,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,641,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,460,000 after purchasing an additional 75,955 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 77,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.10.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.36. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $73.88.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Matthew J. Jansen acquired 11,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.80 per share, for a total transaction of $497,862.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,235.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 13,313 shares of company stock worth $589,688 and sold 125,665 shares worth $7,846,395. 2.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

