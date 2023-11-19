Citigroup Inc. Sells 3,875,915 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 683,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,875,915 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $26,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in H World Group by 134.3% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 104,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 59,968 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in H World Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 24,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in H World Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H World Group during the first quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in H World Group by 57.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 117,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 42,660 shares during the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $36.15 on Friday. H World Group Limited has a 1 year low of $32.16 and a 1 year high of $53.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

H World Group ( NASDAQ:HTHT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. H World Group had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.64 million. On average, equities analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on H World Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

