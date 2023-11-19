Citigroup Inc. Reduces Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,607 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $28,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 148.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 311,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 186,079 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS opened at $84.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.02. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Otis Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OTIS

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.