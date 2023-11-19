Citigroup Inc. Has $30.34 Million Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 74.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 516,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,506,834 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $30,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE CMS opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.55.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $1,055,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 169,899 shares in the company, valued at $9,434,491.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,372 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

