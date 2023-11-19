Citigroup Inc. Has $28.27 Million Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,713,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $28,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6,930.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vipshop by 417,200.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. 49.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price target on Vipshop from $13.80 to $14.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.41.

NYSE VIPS opened at $15.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $19.13.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The technology company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.36 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

