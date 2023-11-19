Citigroup Inc. Has $24.26 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 393,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,408 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $24,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 120,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in ONEOK by 12.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ONEOK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,353,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,959,000 after purchasing an additional 65,282 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in ONEOK by 33.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 54,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

OKE stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.71.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

