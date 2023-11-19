Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 26.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,746 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 31,490 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $28,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after purchasing an additional 308,610 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,171,019 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $767,981,000 after purchasing an additional 68,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Solar by 77.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Solar by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,972,000 after buying an additional 179,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after buying an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of First Solar from $334.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.72.

FSLR opened at $155.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.44. The company has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.19.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.11 million. First Solar had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $1,024,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,726.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $84,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,585 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,491 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

