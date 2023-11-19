Citigroup Inc. Grows Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 116,184 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $28,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after buying an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $219,236,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $137,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,960,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,743,888,000 after purchasing an additional 485,342 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LH stock opened at $211.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $174.20 and a 52 week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.68 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. HSBC began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.67.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

