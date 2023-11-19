Citigroup Inc. Buys 7,512 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $26,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,602 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 58,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 232,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 63,132 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Masco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $60.11 on Friday. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $45.74 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Masco had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 1,363.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Masco

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.