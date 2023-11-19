Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $26,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,962,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48,683 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis bought 4,200 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $128.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.62. The company has a market cap of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.63. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.19 and a 52-week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.85%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

