Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) PT Lowered to $54.00 at UBS Group

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James downgraded Cisco Systems from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. New Street Research downgraded Cisco Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an underperform rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.27. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $193.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

