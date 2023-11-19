Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Cirrus Logic by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 218,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,920,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 18,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 241,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,191 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRUS stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.32. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.98. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $111.15.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

