Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $100.89 on Thursday. Cincinnati Financial has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.64.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.59. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 28.38%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 235.0% in the first quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 265.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

