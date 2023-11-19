Christopher Lyon Sells 6,458 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODNGet Free Report) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 136,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,743.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Model N Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of MODN stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $43.18. The stock has a market cap of $904.11 million, a PE ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Model N

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Model N by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Model N by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Model N by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Model N by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 16,349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at $889,000.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

