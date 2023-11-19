Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 9,042,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 558.9 days.
Chinasoft International Stock Performance
Chinasoft International stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $0.93.
Chinasoft International Company Profile
