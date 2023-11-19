Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a drop of 6.7% from the October 15th total of 9,042,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 558.9 days.

Chinasoft International Stock Performance

Chinasoft International stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66. Chinasoft International has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $0.93.

Chinasoft International Company Profile

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, India, Saudi Arabia, and internationally. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

