Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.59–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Children’s Place also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.45 EPS.

Children’s Place Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. Children’s Place has a 1 year low of $14.27 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.27.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27). Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Children’s Place from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLCE. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Children’s Place by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Children’s Place by 25.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

