Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 18,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,823 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of Cheetah Mobile worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.13. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

