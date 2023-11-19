Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,233,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,716 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $179,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth about $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. BTIG Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Hagemann acquired 2,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $116.48 per share, for a total transaction of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $111.67 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $149.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

