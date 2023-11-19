Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 97,829 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,567,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $161,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,419,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,363,000 after acquiring an additional 127,629 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 681,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 91,367 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,384,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.26 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

HST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

