Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 46,434 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350,040 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 46,434 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $147,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,595,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,989,364,000 after purchasing an additional 510,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,207,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $771,198,000 after purchasing an additional 800,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,744,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $649,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,146 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,034,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,486,000 after purchasing an additional 684,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 111.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,498,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $282,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,499 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Steel Dynamics

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman sold 4,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $517,549.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:STLD opened at $110.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.47. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $90.55 and a one year high of $136.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.46.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.66 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

