Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,361 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,361 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $141,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Align Technology by 593.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.60.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $188.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Align Technology stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.58. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.04.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.