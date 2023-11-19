Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 14,460 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,276,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $155,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,616 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 10,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.09 per share, for a total transaction of $330,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,082.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,174,600.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.60 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.