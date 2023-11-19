Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 13,729 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,316,464 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $148,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,145,108 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after purchasing an additional 392,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,621,605 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $206,545,000 after purchasing an additional 419,861 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 485,040 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $21,676,000 after purchasing an additional 10,864 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in eBay by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 480,215 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.47.

eBay Stock Down 0.1 %

EBAY stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

