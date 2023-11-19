Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,910,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,155 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $145,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the first quarter worth $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $36,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 42.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,524 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,705.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 187,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $64.85 and a one year high of $90.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

