Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,357,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $174,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,438,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth approximately $252,150,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Airbnb by 14,678.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,898,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,611 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $151,147,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $173,967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $810,234.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,620,710. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $299,566.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,066,715.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 6,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $810,234.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,720 shares in the company, valued at $15,620,710. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 537,701 shares of company stock worth $73,781,416. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $127.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, October 9th. Melius started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Airbnb from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

