Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,035,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,377,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEHC. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

GEHC stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $87.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.73.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

