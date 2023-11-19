Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,274,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $144,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHI. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 441,644.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 104,136,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,190,000 after purchasing an additional 104,113,264 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 427.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,997,000 after buying an additional 308,925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,058,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,605,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 263.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 49,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44.

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

