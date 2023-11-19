Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Invests $170.42 Million in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,682,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,415,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGLT. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,722,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,402,000 after buying an additional 102,708 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,919,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $56.34 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $51.90 and a one year high of $67.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.40.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.1765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

