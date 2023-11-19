Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $157,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at $458,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $342.75 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.24 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $364.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $370.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $747.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette F. Favorite sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.64, for a total transaction of $829,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,168,599.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,667 shares of company stock worth $2,580,543 in the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WST shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

