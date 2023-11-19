Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $181.70 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,601,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $181,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 115.8% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 104.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 453.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.1 %

ARE stock opened at $103.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average of $111.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.73 and a fifty-two week high of $172.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 356.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 103,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $240,834.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,723,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,278,582.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

