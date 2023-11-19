Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $172.05 Million Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,004,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $172,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in UDR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in UDR by 9.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in UDR by 68.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in UDR by 0.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 465,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in UDR during the first quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

UDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

NYSE:UDR opened at $32.82 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 122.63%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

