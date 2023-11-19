Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $159.18 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $159,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 25.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $241.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $226.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.44.

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $211.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.86 and its 200-day moving average is $225.52. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.03 and a 1-year high of $248.80.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.37%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

