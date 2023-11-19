Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $150.28 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,945,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $150,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,698,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,529,000 after purchasing an additional 117,060 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 535,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $5,995,919.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,361,452.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 434,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $7,601,772.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,370,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,952,686.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.25. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

