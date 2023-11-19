Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $149.76 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,466,890 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $149,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $382,261,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $312,587,000. Mirova US LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $285,180,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Aptiv by 350.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after buying an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $81.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.20. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $71.01 and a fifty-two week high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Aptiv from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

In other Aptiv news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at $21,063,965.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

