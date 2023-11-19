Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $146.75 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,551,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,893 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $146,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 78.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAH. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Insider Activity at Cardinal Health

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $103.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.09 and a 200-day moving average of $90.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 169.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.53 and a 52-week high of $105.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 60.27%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 327.87%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.