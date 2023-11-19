Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $140.10 Million Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $140,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $351,299,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $115,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 1,054.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,472,998 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,151,000 after buying an additional 2,258,757 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in United Airlines during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after buying an additional 1,654,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.87.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of UAL opened at $39.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.49. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 46.26% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,049.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.