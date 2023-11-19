Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,805 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $154,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,087,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,769,000 after buying an additional 441,293 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,935,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,226,000 after buying an additional 12,241 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.3% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at $334,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $1,678,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 885,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,310.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $111,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,335.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,490. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 1.7 %

MRVL stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -54.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

