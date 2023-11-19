Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $156,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IT. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 275.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 268.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $363.20.

In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total value of $2,659,944.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,199,500.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,415 shares of company stock valued at $35,288,340. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IT opened at $417.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $348.39. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $425.96.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

