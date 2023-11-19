Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,119,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $160,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mantle Ridge LP increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,086,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,908,000 after purchasing an additional 771,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of DLTR opened at $115.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.77 and a 12 month high of $166.15. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.79.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

See Also

