Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 28,884 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 949,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,884 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $167,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $2,284,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,644,936.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,494 shares of company stock worth $14,892,605. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $161.85 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.27 and a twelve month high of $193.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.26. The firm has a market cap of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of -60.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

