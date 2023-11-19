Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781,475 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $153,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 111,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 102,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $183.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.61 and a twelve month high of $212.82.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.82%.

Several analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday. Argus boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

